SALTVILLE, Va. Gladys Marie Prater Holmes, age 72, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Edward and Rosa Virginia Prater; brothers, Duane Prater and Franklin Prater; and sister, Gerlene Prater McCroskey. Gladys is survived by her husband of 51 years, Wilbert McKinley Holmes; son, Wilbert McKinley Holmes Jr. and wife, NiCole Estridge Holmes; grandson, Ty Hall; granddaughter, Molly Holmes; sisters, Mary P. Quesenberry of Charlotte, N.C., Sherlene Pinnix and husband, Leroy, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C.; brothers, Robert "Bobby" Prater and wife, Jody, of Saltville, Harold Prater of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Danny Lee Prater of Saltville; sister-in-law, Joyce Prater of Charlotte, N.C.; special friend, Jack Frye of Saltville; several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the Ridgedale Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Frye officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Henderson Funeral Home prior to going to the graveside. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gladys Marie Prater Holmes family.