SALTVILLE, Va. Billie Jo Proffitt Holmes, age 80, passed away at her home on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Billie was also a member of The Church of God in Marion at Friendly Circle. She gave a lifetime of service to the church in many leadership roles. She was loved by all who knew her. Billie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Emma Proffitt; one brother, Edward Proffitt; and six sisters, Leona Davidson, Irene Coe, Evelyn Rolen, Mary Barrett, Polly Arnold, and Penny Hutchins. She is survived by her husband of 61 years of marriage, Garland Holmes; three daughters, Rose Mary Allison and husband, Gerald, Sabrena Johnston Ison, and Chrysti Holmes Compton; three grandchildren, Keith Johnston Jr. and wife, Mendy, Derek Allison and wife, Amy, JoJo Dunford and husband, Michael; three great-grandchildren, Tripp Johnston, Emma Allison, and Case Allison; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Henderson Funeral Home with Pastor Shawn Womack officiating. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Elizabeth Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Billie Jo Proffitt Holmes family.
