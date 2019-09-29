BROADFORD, Va. Andrew Starritt Holmes, age 73, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center. Starritt loved to farm and also enjoyed gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia Holmes; his sister, Nancy "Betty" Hall and husband, Tom; brother-in-law, James C. Brickey; sister-in-law, Carol Holmes; and also his niece, Elizabeth Holmes. He is survived by his wife of 50 years of marriage, Nelda Holmes; his son, Scott Holmes and his wife, Rebecca; two grandchildren, Abby and Jack Holmes; three brothers, Ralph Holmes and wife, Barbara, Kyle Holmes and wife, Judy, and Marvin Holmes; two sisters, Patricia Kestner and husband, Melvin, and Lois Brickey; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tannersville Volunteer Rescue Squad, 1138 Free Stone Valley Rd. Tannersville, VA 24377. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Mount Rose Cemetery in Glade Spring, Va., with Pastor Donnie Bailey officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville, Va., is honored to be serving the Andrew Starritt Holmes family.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Pinnacle developer acquires former Kmart on State Street
-
Bristol man faces number of charges after 2 arrests
-
Man who placed bomb at Bristol Compressors in 1994 to be released early
-
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Elliott-to-Hinkle connection leads Twin Springs to win; Ridgeview, Union stay unbeaten; Chilhowie, Marion, Tazewell, Castlewood defenses shine
-
Immigrant children fill this Minnesota town’s schools. Their bus driver is leading the backlash.
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389