MARION, Va. Andrew Caswell "Cubby" Holman, age 72, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Cubby was born in Smyth County, to the late Mac Holman and Lily Mae Holman Cox. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Holman and Timothy Holman; and a brother, James Finley Holman. Cubby was a local mechanic for many years. He was a dedicated member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church where he loved to hear gospel singing and listen to Pastor Mike preach. Most of all he was a loving and caring family man that was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Janie Elizabeth Holman; children, Melissa Holman Taylor and husband, Larry Jr., Robert Holman and wife, Sandy, and James Stephen Holman; brother, Lawrence Holman and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Edith Frankenberger and husband, Joe, Shirley Burgess, Gerry Martin, and Mary Powers; brother-in-law, James McGrady; grandchildren, David Billings, Mickey Holman, Taylor Holman, Morgan Taylor, and Madison Taylor; three great-grandchildren; and his four legged companion, Jake. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Resurrection Gardens with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Private visitation for the family will be held at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Holman family.
Most Popular
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
Stimulus Checks: 3 Things Social Security Beneficiaries Need to Know
-
3 Reasons Your Stimulus Payment May Be Delayed
-
Bites of Bristol: Ballpark Corner Market offering its classic dogs for takeout during pandemic
-
Mitchell, Harper
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa & Traci 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Best prices in town! Free estimates! All Major CC's accepted Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.