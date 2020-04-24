MARION, Va. Andrew Caswell "Cubby" Holman, age 72, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va. Cubby was born in Smyth County, to the late Mac Holman and Lily Mae Holman Cox. He was also preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Holman and Timothy Holman; and a brother, James Finley Holman. Cubby was a local mechanic for many years. He was a dedicated member of Freedom Tabernacle Baptist Church where he loved to hear gospel singing and listen to Pastor Mike preach. Most of all he was a loving and caring family man that was devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Janie Elizabeth Holman; children, Melissa Holman Taylor and husband, Larry Jr., Robert Holman and wife, Sandy, and James Stephen Holman; brother, Lawrence Holman and wife, Carolyn; sisters, Edith Frankenberger and husband, Joe, Shirley Burgess, Gerry Martin, and Mary Powers; brother-in-law, James McGrady; grandchildren, David Billings, Mickey Holman, Taylor Holman, Morgan Taylor, and Madison Taylor; three great-grandchildren; and his four legged companion, Jake. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Resurrection Gardens with Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Private visitation for the family will be held at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Holman family.

To plant a tree in memory of Andrew Holman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

