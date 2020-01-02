CHILHOWIE, Va. Amanda Doane Holley, age 32, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie, Va. Amanda was born in Abingdon, Va. on December 30, 1987. She was a 2006 graduate of Chilhowie High School. She went on to graduate from King University, and then received her Doctorate Degree in 2013 from Appalachian College of Pharmacy. She and her late father, Charlie, started Chilhowie Drug Company. There, she was not only owner, but also Pharmacist. She was a member of Chilhowie Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was the Assistant Prayer Ministry Leader. Amanda was a devoted wife, daughter, and supporter of her community. Her greatest passion was helping others. She is preceded in death by her father, Charles "Charlie" Doane; brother, Jeremy Doane; grandparents, James Herman and Shirley "Granny" Doane, and William Osh Helton. She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Holley; mother, Tammy Doane; sister, Emily Waugh and husband, Kenneth; brother, Todd Doane; grandmother, Phyllis Harris; mother and father-in-law, Cathy and Eugene Holley; grandparents-in-law, Gene and Elsie Holley; great-grandmother-in-law, Mary Ellen Frye; nephews, Nate, Camden, Blake and two on the way; uncles, Jimmy Doane and Greg Helton; very special cousins, Amy and Greg Prater; godsons, Nick and Dawson Prater; special aunt, Ellen Roark; along with numerous friends, church family; her special companion, "Molly". Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Chilhowie Christian Church with Pastor Frank Branson, Pastor Richard Hodges, and Pastor Jeremy Dunn officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday evening at the church. Private family graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Middle Fork Cemetery in Chilhowie with Zach Cale, Todd Williams, Eddie Briggs, Tony Briggs, Sam McKinney and Joc Carter serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Chilhowie Christian Church, or to the Charles "Charlie" Doane Scholarship for students in Prehealth Professional Studies at King University. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Holley Family.
Service information
4:00PM-7:00PM
172 Apple Valley Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
7:00PM
172 Apple Valley Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319
2:00PM
172 Apple Valley Rd
Chilhowie, VA 24319