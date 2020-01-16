After a long, courageous battle with Leukemia, Kimberly Coldiron Hollaway of Bristol, Va., went to rest with the Lord in Heaven on January 15, 2020. Kim was born to Buford Clay Coldiron and Carolyn Sue Coldiron on September 22, 1966. Kim knew no strangers, always had a smile on her face, and was loved by all she encountered. Her strength and kindness will always be admired. She was an avid bingo player and made many friends. She enjoyed hunting for antiques and loved a good bargain. Time with her family was of upmost importance to her, and her daughters were her life. She attended high school at Jonesville High, where she was a skilled member of the band, playing the clarinet and acting as Drum Majorette. One of her proudest moments was being nominated as Homecoming Queen by her peers. She attended Mountain Empire College out of high school, as well as Virginia Highlands Community College later in life where she majored in Accounting. She worked several places as an accountant before settling in at the Washington County School Board Nutrition Department, where she retired early to fight her battle with Leukemia. Kimberly is survived by her proud parents, Buford and Carolyn; loving husband of 27 years, Claude Allen Hollaway; brother, Jason Clay Coldiron; daughters, Kristen Danielle Coldiron-Culbertson and husband, Heath Culbertson, and Caitlin Hollaway Soule and husband, Paul H Soule Jr.; and stepson, Matthew Hollaway. Kimberly was preceded in death by grandparents, Lige and Myrtle Turner, Doris Rivers Clark, and Paul A. Clark. The family will received friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the J. Wayne Hamilton Chapel of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. Kimberly's Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6 p..m. in the chapel with Pastor Paul Davis officiating. All are invited to attend. An entombment service will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Chapel Mausoleum. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements may be viewed and condolences left for the family by visiting www.oakhillfh.com. The care of Kimberly Coldiron Hollaway and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
