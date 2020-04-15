ABINGDON, Va. Willa A. Hogston, 97, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on February 28, 1923, in Saltville, Va., to the late Steve Allison and Ellen Henderson Allison. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Sherman Hogston; sisters, Dot Evans, Eva Jackson and Esty Copley; brothers, Herman Allison and Ray Allison; and granddaughters, Janet Rose and Tammy Dawn Hogston. Willa loved crocheting, sewing, spending time gardening, cooking and working cross word puzzles. Survivors include her children, Brenda Henderson and husband, Charles, Roger Hogston and wife, Dorothy, Johnny Hogston and wife, Cheryl and Bunny Call, all of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Graham Allison; six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. The family is especially grateful to her great granddaughter, Tanya Viars, NP, who was by Willa's side the last three days of her life and also to Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia for the care they provided. A private service will be held with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers officiating. Interment will be in Knollkreg Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts are suggested to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com. Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 250 E. Main St., Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the Hogston family.

