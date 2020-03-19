Hoffman Jr., Delbert "JR" Edward

Delbert "JR" Edward Hoffman Jr. SALTVILLE, Va. Delbert "JR" Edward Hoffman Jr., age 71, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was a U.S. Marine, Vietnam veteran, and worked as Saltville, Va. Inmate Supervisor. JR was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert E. and Eleanor Hoffman. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Marshall Hoffman; children, Jeffrey Allen Hoffman (Holly), Amy Elissa King (Brad), Tammy Ann Folmar, and Chad Hoffman; grandchildren, Bailey Counts, Addison Counts, Jake Hoffman (Jena), Rebecca Chapman and Taylor Folmar; great-grandchild, Trace Hoffman; siblings, Wayne Hoffman (Alaine), Bonnie Long (Jim), and Michaeline Geyer; and several nieces and nephews. Because of precautions due to the current health issues, there will be a private family memorial service held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Judes Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Delbert Edward Hoffman Jr. family.

