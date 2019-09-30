Hoffman, Allen Dennis

Allen Dennis Hoffman, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his residence. He was born on March 11, 1942, in Windber, Pa., son of the late Ira Emerson and Edna Baker Hoffman, and he has lived the past 45 years in the Bristol area. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for Tri-Cities Industrial Builders.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Faye Hoffman; and brothers, Don, Paul, Blaine, Glenn and Larry. Surviving include his loving wife of 51 years, Nancy Doss Hoffman; daughter, Dee Hoffman; sisters, Violet Delcalo, and June Staffieri; and many nieces and nephews.
Mr. Hoffman’s wishes were to be cremated and no services to be held.
