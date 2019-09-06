Doug C. Hodge, 83, of Bristol, Virginia passed away on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the VA Medical Center, in Mountain Home, Tenn. He was born in Neva, Tenn., on February 28, 1936, a son of the late B. Roscoe and Elsie Lee Snider Hodge. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by "The Great Love of His Life" Gunilla Hodge; one brother, David Hodge; his first wife, Patricia "Pat" Miner; and one granddaughter, Kalin Econom. Doug moved to the Bristol Area 25 years ago after living in both California and Hawaii. His early career was as a motion picture cameraman in Hollywood, where he worked on movies and many popular TV commercials. He later moved to Hawaii, where he independently produced a record album of the World War II Attack on Pearl Harbor. He also produced media of Hawaiian Music and Culture. Perhaps most adventurous was his quest to be the first person to record live audio of a volcano, which he did at Hawaii's Kilauea. He was a father, brother, grandfather and friend who will be missed greatly. Doug stated, "I did not accomplish all the things that, as a youth, I dreamed of doing and I failed miserably in some areas. But, basically, I have been a very fortunate person. If I had my life to live over, I would change some things, but I would not trade Gunilla and my five children for all the world's gold." Douglas is survived by his younger sister, Jeanette Sonsalla; five children, Kristina Hermanson, Mark Hodge, Donna Econom, Richard Hodge and Sherri Feller; 8 grandchildren, Cole Hermanson, Luke Hermanson, Brooklyn Hodge, Blake Hodge, Erin Econom, Shelila Stenberg, Jeremy Stewart and Jaylynn Stewart. No services will be held at Doug's request. His desire was however for friends and family to reflect on the following poem upon his demise: "A Dream Within A Dream" Take this kiss upon the brow! And, in parting from you now, Thus much let me avow - You are not wrong, who deem That my days have been a dream; Yet if hope has flown away In a night, or in a day, In a vision, or in none, Is it therefore the less gone? All that we see or seem Is but a dream within a dream. I stand amid the roar Of a surf-tormented shore, And I hold within my hand Grains of golden sand - How few! Yet how they creep Through my fingers to the deep, While I weep - while I weep! O God! Can I not save One from the pitiless wave? Is all that we see or seem But a dream within a dream? Edgar Allen Poe Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr. Hodge and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, 417 Lee St., Bristol, VA 24201. Phone - (276) 669-6141.
