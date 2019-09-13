Betty Ann Gross Hodge, age 81, of Saltville, Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She told us last week she was going to see Jesus, and she has!!! She was born, December 10, 1937, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Edward and Ann Lee Martin Poore. Betty lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Raytheon. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Shirley Jerry Hodge; son, Mark Gross his wife, Kelly and granddaughter, Jaden; son, Todd Gross and his daughters, Amanda and Amber, and great-grandchildren, Savannah, James, and Adria; her good brother, Alan Poore; and stepdaughter, Kim Parido. We send our eternal gratitude to Betty's good friends at Valley Health Care, Rich Valley Presbyterian Church, and all of her good Christian friends in the Saltville and Chilhowie region. Thank you for showing Christ's love, and being His servants. You are true saints and witnesses. For those in the Bristol area, a brief gathering of family and friends will be held graveside at Glenwood Cemetery on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. In the future, we will plan memorial services in the Chilhowie and Saltville region to show our gratitude. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

