Betty Ann Gross Hodge, age 81, of Saltville, Va., went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Valley Health Care Center in Chilhowie, Va. She told us last week she was going to see Jesus, and she has!!! She was born, December 10, 1937, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Edward and Ann Lee Martin Poore. Betty lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from Raytheon. She was a member of Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband, Shirley Jerry Hodge; son, Mark Gross his wife, Kelly and granddaughter, Jaden; son, Todd Gross and his daughters, Amanda and Amber, and great-grandchildren, Savannah, James, and Adria; her good brother, Alan Poore; and stepdaughter, Kim Parido. We send our eternal gratitude to Betty's good friends at Valley Health Care, Rich Valley Presbyterian Church, and all of her good Christian friends in the Saltville and Chilhowie region. Thank you for showing Christ's love, and being His servants. You are true saints and witnesses. For those in the Bristol area, a brief gathering of family and friends will be held graveside at Glenwood Cemetery on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. In the future, we will plan memorial services in the Chilhowie and Saltville region to show our gratitude. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Tags
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
Washington County sets new rules for The Barns wedding venue in Abingdon
-
Their View: The time is now to pass US-Mexico-Canada agreement
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
-
‘Gentle Ben’ lived a full life, left a lasting legacy
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389