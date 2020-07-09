Hobbs, Jimmy

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Jimmy Hobbs, 80, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Early and Edna Maxfield Hobbs. He was preceded in death by one brother, the Rev. Doyle Hobbs. He retired from Russell County Public Schools with the better part of his career spent at Castlewood Elementary. Jimmy was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and anyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Hobbs; one daughter, Bobbi "Faith" Dillow of Wytheville, Virginia; one granddaughter, Nina Bradley Dillow of Wytheville, Virginia; one stepson, Eric Holbrook and wife, Gloria of Castlewood, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Holbrook of Castlewood, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a funeral service for Jimmy Hobbs will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Robert Linkous, Jerry Hobbs, Eric Holbrook, Jerry Harvey, Kerry Jackson, and Daniel Jackson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Hobbs family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneral home.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
New owner reopens café to continue legacy of chef who died in accident 3 months ago
-
Bristol, Va. School Board sets new start times for fall
-
Wolf Hills Brewing Co., craft brewery in Abingdon, now bubbling in new location
-
UPDATE: Bristol man fatally struck by train early Monday morning
-
School systems in Sullivan County release plans for 2020-2021 school year
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.