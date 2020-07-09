Hobbs, Jimmy

CASTLEWOOD, Va. Jimmy Hobbs, 80, died on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, Tennessee. He was born in Dante, Virginia, son of the late Early and Edna Maxfield Hobbs. He was preceded in death by one brother, the Rev. Doyle Hobbs. He retired from Russell County Public Schools with the better part of his career spent at Castlewood Elementary. Jimmy was loved and cherished by his family, friends, and anyone who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Cathy Hobbs; one daughter, Bobbi "Faith" Dillow of Wytheville, Virginia; one granddaughter, Nina Bradley Dillow of Wytheville, Virginia; one stepson, Eric Holbrook and wife, Gloria of Castlewood, Virginia; his mother-in-law, Mary Ann Holbrook of Castlewood, Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a funeral service for Jimmy Hobbs will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Roger Carter officiating. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Robert Linkous, Jerry Hobbs, Eric Holbrook, Jerry Harvey, Kerry Jackson, and Daniel Jackson. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. A radio broadcast of the service will be available on the Castlewood Funeral Home parking lot on radio station 88.9 FM during the service for those who would like to remain in your vehicle. Online condolences may be sent to the Hobbs family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneral home.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

