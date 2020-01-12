PORT RICHEY, Fla. Clarence Emmitt Hobbs, 91, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services for Clarence Emmitt Hobbs will be conducted at 7 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel, Castlewood, Virginia with the Rev. Roger Barker, the Rev. Brian Walls and the Rev. Teddy Phillips officiating. U.M.W.A. Rites will be conducted by Sub-District 28 Chaplain Corps at 6:45 p.m., Monday before the funeral services. Committal Services and Entombment will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Valley View Mausoleum at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be grandsons and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m., Monday, January 13, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the Hobbs family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Hobbs, Clarence Emmitt
To send flowers to the family of Clarence Hobbs, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
5:00PM-7:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Guaranteed delivery before Clarence's Visitation begins.
Jan 13
Services
Monday, January 13, 2020
7:00PM
7:00PM
Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
80 Donnie Dean Drive
Castlewood, VA 24224
Guaranteed delivery before Clarence's Services begins.