ABINGDON, Va. Lucille T. Hinchey, age 86, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the best momma, granny, and great-gran - sharing life stories, love, and her strong belief in God. Lucille understood a child's need for love. She played games with us, kissed our hurts, cried with us as we faced life's struggles, and made the best chocolate and butterscotch pies. Lucille entered Heaven and our Dad, John Blair Hinchey, was waiting on her. She was also preceded in death by her parents, William and Gussie Flourney Thomas; son, Danny Lee Hinchey; son-in-law, James Russell; and several siblings. She is survived by her children, Kathy Russell of Bristol, Tenn., Pat (Russell) O'Dell of Greenville, Tenn., Donna Collins of Bristol, Va., John (Brooke) Hinchey Jr. of Bristol, Tenn., and Teddy (Sherry) Hinchey of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Louise Wyatt of Abingdon, Va.; brother, Herbert Thomas of N.C.; sister-in-law, Peggy Hinchey of Abingdon, Va.; six grandchildren and their spouses and children; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Eddie Gobble officiating. Committal services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens where Harold Glovier, Larry Leonard, Russell O'Dell, Tyler Mitchell, Kent Nunley, and Teddy Hinchey will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to convene at the cemetery. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and singing the online guest register. The family of Lucille T. Hinchey is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
In memory
