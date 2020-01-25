MEADOWVIEW, Va. Garnett Campbell Hinchey, age 78, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. Garnett was born in Meadowview, Va. on June 25, 1941. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Lockie Harless Hinchey; son, Calvin Hinchey; and siblings, Blair Hinchey, Marvin Hinchey, Hulan Hinchey, Don Hinchey, and Lois Rawlings. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Sue Hinchey; sister, Janie Davis; stepchildren, Scott Brown and wife, Missy, Gary Brown, and Pat Brown and Mark; grandson, Kenneth Hinchey; step grandchildren, Daniel Brown, Cody Brown and wife, Amanda, Megan Brown, Shai Shupe and husband, Travis and Nikki Brown; step great-grandson, Junior Shupe; and several nieces, nephews; and special friend, Gary Ratliff. Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Pilgrim Baptist Church in Abingdon, with Pastor Doug Findley officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Hinchey Family.
Hinchey, Garnett Campbell
To send flowers to the family of Garnett Hinchey, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 28
Funeral Service
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
6:00PM
6:00PM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
16438 Pilgrim Ln
Abingdon, VA 24211
16438 Pilgrim Ln
Abingdon, VA 24211
Guaranteed delivery before Garnett's Funeral Service begins.