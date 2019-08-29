James Hilliard, 85, passed away on August 22, 2019, with family by his side in Bristol, Tenn. Mr. Hilliard, son of the late Fleanor and Lottie Hilliard, was born on June 26, 1934, in Bristol, Va. Mr. Hilliard had a love for animals and is now dancing with the angels. He was preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, and three sisters. He is survived by his daughter, Sandra Smith; son, James Hilliard Jr.; granddaughter, Danielle Colvin; grandson, Greg Colvin, seven sisters, one brother, and several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A private memorial will be held amongst family and friends at the home of Dennis and Sandra Smith at a later date.

