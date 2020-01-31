ABINGDON, Va. William "Bill" Henry Hill, age 96, passed away at home Thursday, January 30, 2020, just after his 96th birthday. Bill was born in Pulaski, Va., son of the late Henry Lester and Katherine Tipton Hill January 28, 1924. He grew up in Fries, Va., and attended Fries High School where he enisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation. Bill worked in his parent's store and later moved back to Pulaski where he followed his father in working for Norfolk and Western Railway. He then moved to Abingdon, Va. where he served as the Depot Agent for Abingdon, Meadowview, Glade Spring, and Galax until his retirement. Bill also worked for the Washington County School System teaching telegraphy at the technical school after his retirement. His fun-loving spirit will remain with those who loved him. In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Norma Jewel Hill; son, William Bennie Hill; great-granddaughter, Gabby Stanley; three sisters; and one brother. He is survived by two daughters, Constance Hill Hargroves of Bristol, Va., and Sharon Hill Arrington of the home; granddaughters, Tiffany Boggs Langhi, Krista Hutton Stevenson, and Brandy Stanley; four beloved great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Knollkreg Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Barbara Farmer officiating. There will be no visitation prior to the service. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guest register. The family of William Henry "Bill" Hill is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.