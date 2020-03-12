Vivian F. Hill, age 94, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born on April 13, 1925, in Damascus, Va., a daughter of the late Sherman and Naomi Rutherford Foster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Adolph Eugene Hill; brothers, Lynwood Foster, Sherman Foster Jr., Jerry Foster and Burt Foster; and sister, Irene Foster Brown. Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She contributed to her family as a housewife for many years. She was an avid member of First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tenn. Vivian enjoyed being at church and attending Women of the Church activities. She always loved to travel with her friends and family. She is survived by her son, Edward L. Hill and wife, Peggy, of Bristol, Tenn; three grandchildren, Chris Hill and wife, Kelly, of Oklahoma City, Okla., Lauren Myers and husband, Mike, of Okeechobee, Fla., and Randi Edwards and husband, David, of Laguna Hills, Calif.; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Bob Foster and wife, Jean, of Abingdon, Va.; sister, Cora Lee Raccioppo of Bristol, Tenn.; brother-in-law, the Rev. Donald Gene Hill and wife, Peggy, of Wilmington, N.C.; sister-in-law, Judy Hill of Gulfport, Miss.; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of NHC Healthcare in Bristol, and to CARIS Healthcare of Bristol for their love and support shown to Mrs. Hill during this difficult time. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, Tenn. in the chapel with the Rev. Sam Weddington and Dr. Dave Welch officiating. A receiving of friends will follow the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Bristol, 701 Florida Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com. Arrangements especially for Mrs. Hill and her family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
