W.W. "Dub" Hill Jr. On August 30, 2019, Dub Hill received his Heavenly wings, tennis racquet, and fishing pole. W.W. Hill Jr. lived an amazing 92 years, earning doctorates, serving in the Indiana State Senate, presiding over United Telephone Intermountain in Bristol for ten years, running Liberty Fund to promote liberty worldwide, starting a publishing company, providing for his family, and putting eight children through college. "The Toyman" as his fellow church members called him, loved to recycle toys for kids and support charitable causes. He is survived by his wonderful wife of 68 years, Ellen; their three children and five grandchildren. Dub's celebration services will be held at Orange Park Methodist Church in Orange Park, Fla., 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019, and at the Funeral Chapel in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 1 p.m. Dub will be interred in Bloomington.

