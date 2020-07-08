Hill, Evangelist Jimmy C.

Evangelist Jimmy C. Hill, age 83, of Vansant, Va., passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at the home of Harold and Henrietta Hale, where he had made his home for the past few months. Born in Clintwood, Va., on April 17, 1937, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Ernie Hill. Jim was a proud member of the Liberty Church of Christ, Vansant, Va., and served as the preacher there until his death. Most of his adult life was dedicated to doing the will and work of his Lord. It was his great desire to bring New Testament Christianity to the masses by way of television and radio. In that capacity, he envisioned and founded the "WHAT DOES THE BIBLE PLAINLY SAY?" television program 52 years ago in August 1968 and it has continued every Sunday for all these years; and "LET THE SON SHINE IN" and "SUNDAY MORNING GOSPEL" radio program for many years. He also was instrumental in the formation of the CHURCH of CHRIST YOUTH CAMP where he served as manager for 12 years. Jim helped to start several Churches of Christ including Liberty Church of Christ, Vansant, Va., Rosedale Church of Christ, Rosedale, Va., and Liberty Church of Christ, Johnson City, Tenn. Jim had, in the past 2 to 3 years began doing FACEBOOK programs "Searching for Bible Gems with Jim," "Words of Wisdom from Jim's Storehouse of Wisdom," and "This Do in Remembrance" to reach a new audience of lost souls needing to hear God's Word and what to do to be saved. Jim was owner and operator of Son System Bible Bookstore. Jim was a tireless worker for the Lord, Jim was blessed to preach over 2,500 revival meetings and to offer comfort to the bereaved in innumerable funeral services. There are people who change lives, often without even realizing the impact they have made just by being themselves. JIM HILL was such a man. He made a difference in so many lives through his preaching, teaching, singing, advising, believing the best of people, and sacrificing his own well being at times to help others. In his life Jim demonstrated how to move forward in spite of obstacles and there were many of them along the way, how to stay the course when things go tough and things did get though many times, and how to keep close to the heart the things that are really important in life. A gifted spokesman, Jim was always anxious to share his knowledge of the Word with anyone anytime or anywhere and he could with his down to earth speaking, make the word of God so plain that even a child could understand. His knowledge of God's word was surpassed only in his ability to impart that knowledge to others. For those who hungered for understanding and knowledge of God's word, fulfillment came when we were blessed to hear Jim Hill preach and teach. With determination, commitment, and grit that few have, Jim never wavered in his service to his Lord despite the health problems which limited his ability physically. His voice for the Lord will be missed. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Gaynell Fern Hill; two brothers, Billy R. Hill, and Bobby D. Hill; and one sister, Sue Hill Miller. Jim is survived by three sons, James D. Hill of Sacramento, Calif., Stephen P. Hill of Lexington, Ky., and Clarence Edward (Angie) Hill of Woodbridge, Va.; and two daughters, Beverly (Steve) Hagy of Abingdon, Va., and Angela Hill-Richmond of Los Angeles, Calif. He is also survived by one brother, Donnie (Gladys) Hill of Vansant, Va.; one sister, Betty (Ralph) Matney of Mount Carmel, Tenn; four grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, his church family; his caregivers Harold and Henrietta Hale, and a whole host of friends. The family wishes to extend a special "Thank You" to the nurses and staff of Buchanan General Hospital Home Health and to the staff of The Advanced Wound Care Center at Clinch Valley Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Church of Christ at Vansant with Evangelists Tom Stoops and Hobert Kennedy officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Valley Memorial Park, in Big Rock, Va. The family will receive the friends Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 6 p.m. with services at 7 p.m. at the Grundy Funeral Home Chapel. Serving as pallbearers will be Harold Hale, Gerald Ratliff, Tom Moses, Brian Ward, David Church and Hoot Dellinger. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Brady, John Greene, Gene Harvey, Reginald Rice, Kenny Rice, David Carter, Dr. Clinton Sutherland, Dr. Keith Kramer, Dr. Timothy McGarry, Dr. Nathan Willis, Dave Schader, Timothy Schader, Jack Jones, Wallace Heath, Jerry Hamilton, Dennis Laws, Jeff Caraway, Walter Switzerlett, Jack Church, Jim Dudley, John Book, Phillip Lee, Larry Jackson, Donald Copper, Paul Delida, Melvin Rock, Gray Poterfield, Johnny Sloan, Jim Stiltner, Rodger Daniels, Bob Compton, Jerry Rowlette, Brian Looney, Stefan Compton, Dave Shortt, Sherman Jackson, Ray Foster, Howard Havens, Charles Bowling, Ernest Kennedy, Richard Wilson, Robert Rife, Billy Reece, Billy Crigger, Alvin Taylor, Tim Taylor, Allen Burks, Ralph Matney, Harry Scott, Johnny Childress, Dirk Hall and Clinton Lester. In lieu of flowers, it was Jim's request that donation be made in his memory to the "What Does the Bible Plainly Say?" program, P.O. Box 554, Vansant, VA 24656 or to Liberty Church of Christ, P.O. Box 475, Vansant, VA 24656.
