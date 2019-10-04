BIG STONE GAP, Va. Dixie Sturgill Hill, 79, on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, the joys of Heaven greeted Dixie as she completed the journey of faith and now enjoys the promise of Heaven. Dixie was the daughter of Oscar and Sybil Sturgill and one of five children. She retired after 25 years of service from Norton City Schools, where she touched many young lives. Dixie was known for her generous hospitality, delicious cooking and the abundant love to all whom she encountered. The family wishes to thank the wonderful care teams of Dr. Yu, Dr. Lauren Burns, Becky Flanary, Bonnie Fields, and those caring for her during her brief stay at Heritage Hall in Big Stone Gap. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Bob (Ann) Sturgill; sister, Faye (Gene) Huff; and brother Jack (Virginia) Sturgill. Those remaining to celebrate her life well lived are her loving husband of 60 years, Jim Hill; son, Robert (Reta) Hill of Big Stone Gap; daughter, Lynn (Mark) Redman of Bristol, Va.; grandchildren, Thomas Hill (Richard Goodman) of Norton, Va., Christina Poslusny of Ocean Springs, Miss., Benson (Katherine) Redman of Bristol, Va., and Sarah (Colton) Dickenson of Bristol, Va.; great-grandchildren, Josh and Emma Poslusny, Ellie Kate and James Redman and Jackson Dickenson; brother, Butch (Donna) Hutchinson of Norton, Va., brothers-in-law, Jack (Cathy) McClanahan of Big Stone Gap, Dan (Carla) Hill of Grimstead, Va., and Don Baker Tucson, Ariz.; a special son, Randy Gabbert; a special daughter, Anita Collier and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services for Dixie Hill we be conducted at 3 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, at the First Baptist of Appalachia, 401 Kilbourne Ave., Appalachia, Va., with the Rev. Dr. Nick Brewer officiating. Burial will follow at the Glencoe Cemetery in Big Stone Gap, Va. The Family will receive friends Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979, or their church First Baptist of Appalachia, 401 Kilbourne Ave., Appalachia, VA 24216. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family. Sturgill Funeral Home, 1621 Norton Road, Wise, VA 24293, is in charge of arrangements.
