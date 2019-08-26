Aileen Ruth Hill, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord to celebrate her 88th birthday on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at NHC of Bristol. She was born on August 24, 1931, in Washington County, Va., a daughter of the late Otie Keith and Ruth Keith Shaffer. Aileen was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She attended Reedy Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Paul Hill; stepfather, Bob Shaffer; daughter, Brenda Jones; son-in-law, Andy Jones; brother, Bill Keith; and sisters, Lillian Leonard and Dondra Wright. She is survived by her daughter, Sheila Vencill and husband David; son, Roger Hill; grandchildren, Chris Jones, Ethan Trinkle, Amanda Vencill, Stephanie Vencill; sister, Diane Sharrett and husband Marvin; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Carrier officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, for the committal service at Mountain View Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Vencill, Ethan Trinkle, Chris Jones, Garry Hobbs, Mike Sproles and Marty Slone. Honorary pallbearers will be Shon Bowery, Marvin Sharrett, Greg Sharrett and Cody Browning. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the 2nd Floor Staff at NHC of Bristol. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church or a charity of choice. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.