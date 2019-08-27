Aileen Ruth Hill, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord to celebrate her 88th birthday on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at NHC of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Carrier officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. A procession of family and friends will leave the funeral home at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, for the committal service at Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

