Hileman, Patty C.

BRISTOL, Va. Patty C. Hileman, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Johnson City Medical Center. She was born in Xenia, Ohio and was preceded in death by her mother, Jean; her eldest son, Brian "The Favorite"; Charlie and Toots; and brothers-in-law, Ray and Joe Hileman. We are saddened by her passing but we know that she is with the Lord, her son and mother and that she is happy to see them once more. We will see you again. She attended Fellowship Chapel Church, Bristol, Virginia. She devoted her life to helping others as a nurse. She was formerly employed at Johnston Memorial Hospital in the emergency room and at Bristol Regional Medical Center as a RN and was head nurse of the oncology department. She also worked for Quality Assurance Home Health. She loved going to auctions and yard sales to find treasures such as jewelry and antiques. She loved ministering to the prisoners when she worked at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Larry Hileman; son, Cole "her baby boy" and wife, Tammy along with their children, Chase and Cade; one sister, Linda Entsminger of Jamestown, Ohio and her children, Connie, Glenna, Darla, and Willie, who called her "Ant" Patty; brother-in-law, Ronald Hileman and wife, Carolyn; sisters-in-law, Donna Johnson and husband, Jimmy and Sherry Brooks and husband, Ric.; niece, Lisa McMurray and husband, Tim; Lisa and Sherry always called her "Patty Ma"; and special friend, Marcinne Robinette. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 50% of capacity gathering and face covering requirements, Funeral Services for Patty C. Hileman will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The House of the Lord Church in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Scott Price and the Rev. Ted Phillips officiating. Mrs. Hileman will be taken to the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Ric Brooks, Tim McMurray, Jerry McMurray, David Wright, Chase Hileman, and Cade Hileman. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Hileman family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
