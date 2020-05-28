BRISTOL, Va. Patty C. Hileman, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 25, 2020, in Johnson City Medical Center. Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia of no more than 50% of capacity gathering and face covering requirements, Funeral Services for Patty C. Hileman will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at The House of the Lord Church in Castlewood, Virginia with Pastor Scott Price and the Rev. Ted Phillips officiating. Mrs. Hileman will be taken to the church one hour prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow in Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Hileman family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

