Virginia Cordelia Hicks, age 98, of Bristol, Tenn. passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Cambridge House. She was born in Welch, W.Va., a daughter to the late Roller and Della Robinson Williams. Mrs. Hicks was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Hamilton Hicks; and sons, Joe Hicks, Larry Hicks, and Jimmy Hicks. Survivors include; daughters, Joyce Harlow, Betty Tester and husband, Ronnie, and Shirley Jones; sons, Nelson Hicks and Ronnie Hicks; brothers, Roy Williams and wife, Gracie, and Paul Williams; several grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. The service will be available for livestream at www.oneroomstreaming.com. Event ID: WeaverFH, Password: CGRSCI. Burial at Rooty Branch will be private. The family would like to say a special thanks to the Cambridge House staff. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

