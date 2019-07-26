Samuel "Sam" Charles Hicks, age 79, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Holston Manor. He was born February 10, 1940, a native of Bristol, and was the son of the late Otis and Agnes Bott Hicks. He worked as a truck driver, and home healthcare for Addis. He was a member of Unity Fellowship in Elizabethton. Sam was a U.S. Air Force Veteran, and he served in the Korean Conflict and Japan. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Priscilla Hicks; stepson, Clifford "Speedy" Brady; and his brother, Tim Hicks. Surviving include his daughter, Teresa Hicks; sons, Charles Hicks and Carl Hicks; brother, James "Buck" Hicks, J.C. Hicks, Benny Hicks and wife Louise; sisters, Shirley Hamby and husband, James, Charlotte Hicks, and Bessie Crouch; sister-in-law, Karen Hicks; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Glenna Smith and family. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Wagner and Rev. Tony Hamby officiating. The burial will follow in Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. His family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the Staff of Holston Manor and Caris Hospice for their care and support shown to Sam. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Fellowship of Elizabethton, 907 South Cedar Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.