Samuel Charles "Sam" Hicks, age 79, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in Holston Manor. The funeral service will be held 3 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Greg Wagner and the Rev. Tony Hamby officiating. The burial will follow in Eastern Heights Presbyterian Church Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard and the U.S. Air Force. His family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8 p.m. Saturday evening, July 27, 2019, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the Staff of Holston Manor and Caris Hospice for their care and support shown to Sam. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Unity Fellowship of Elizabethton, 907 South Cedar Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.