Hicks, Ryan Hunter

ATKINS, Va. Ryan Hunter Hicks, age 29, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. He is survived by his father, Perry L. Hicks II; mother, Reva Holley Presley; and many, many extremely loving family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion. Interment will be held privately. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hicks Family.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
938 N Main St
Marion, VA 24354
