Nancy Wanda Hicks, age 70, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 15, 1949, in Meadowview, Va. Nancy lived most of her life in the Bristol area and was a former employee of Ponderosa Truck Stop. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby R. Hicks; and mother, Eleanor Fleenor. Survivors include her sisters, Billie Harmon and husband, Lynn, and Sherry Arnett and husband, Tim; brother, Mike Fleenor and husband, George; special niece, Misty and nephew, Nathan she helped raise them; and several more nieces and nephew, she loved them all. The family would like to thank Sallie Lively, NP for her loving care. Dr. Marshall, Dr. Cline and all the nurses and staff on 4 West at BRMC. There will be no services. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

