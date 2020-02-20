Lillian "Rose" Necessary Hicks, age 90, of Blountville, Tenn., went to be with the Lord, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, after a lengthy illness. She retired from Univac Company and had attended Victory Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Van and Gustava Worley Necessary; her husband, Kenneth Hicks, four brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son, Allen Hicks; one sister, Jean Hicks; and niece, Tammie Hicks. Also surviving are grandson, Josh Hicks and wife, Tiffany; great grandsons, Nathan and Noah; granddaughter, Katie McConnell and husband, Matt; great-grandsons, Hayden and Eli; sister-in-law, Genevieve Necessary; several nieces and nephews; special friends and neighbors, Pat and Terry Helms; and caregivers, Rebecca Pratt, Jewel Shipley, Anita Ketron, Carolyn Patrick, Sandy Tibbs and Donna Altman. The funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. The committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in East Lawn Cemetery. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the Blountville EMS and the Bristol Ambulance Service. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillian Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments