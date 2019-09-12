ABINGDON, Va. Heline "Emogene" Hicks, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Emogene was a native of Washington County, Va. She was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. While her health permitted, she loved to work in her yard and garden. A rake and leaf blower were her best friends! Emogene was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Paul Hicks; her parents, Ernest and Gertie Goodson; son, Charles Edward Hicks; daughter, Debra Sue Hicks; brothers, Homer, Wyndom and Elmer Goodson; sister, Ruby Blanche Wilson, and several neices and nephews. She is survived by her sons, Johnnie W. Hicks and partner, Jeff Lyall, and Paul Douglas Hicks, all of Piney Flats, Tenn.; daughter, Norma Jean Hicks of Abingdon; grandchildren, Tammie Hicks Lester and husband, Gary, and Tracy Nicole Rosenbaum; great-grandson, Gavin Thomas Lester; daughter-in-law, Ina Hicks; and her grand-fur babies, Zoe and Lady. The family would like send a special thanks to Dr. Sherry Barrett, Dr. Hammad, Dr. Claudia Corradino, and Dr. Christy Worlocks. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Heline "Emogene" Hicks is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).

