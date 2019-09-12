ABINGDON, Va. Heline "Emogene" Hicks, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Emogene was a native of Washington County, Va. She was a member of Woodland Hills Baptist Church. While her health permitted, she loved to work in her yard and garden. A rake and leaf blower were her best friends! Emogene was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John Paul Hicks; her parents, Ernest and Gertie Goodson; son, Charles Edward Hicks; daughter, Debra Sue Hicks; brothers, Homer, Wyndom and Elmer Goodson; sister, Ruby Blanche Wilson, and several neices and nephews. She is survived by her sons, Johnnie W. Hicks and partner, Jeff Lyall, and Paul Douglas Hicks, all of Piney Flats, Tenn.; daughter, Norma Jean Hicks of Abingdon; grandchildren, Tammie Hicks Lester and husband, Gary, and Tracy Nicole Rosenbaum; great-grandson, Gavin Thomas Lester; daughter-in-law, Ina Hicks; and her grand-fur babies, Zoe and Lady. The family would like send a special thanks to Dr. Sherry Barrett, Dr. Hammad, Dr. Claudia Corradino, and Dr. Christy Worlocks. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, September 13, 2019, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Eggers officiating. Interment will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Knollkreg Memorial Park. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends. Those wishing to express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com and signing the online guestbook. The family of Heline "Emogene" Hicks is being cared for by Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276-623-2700).
Welcome to the Conversation
I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter
Most Popular
-
Family asks questions in fatal 2018 officer-involved shooting in Washington County, Va.
-
FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS
-
Their View: The time is now to pass US-Mexico-Canada agreement
-
The wild horses of Outer Banks won't evacuate; they have a special trick to survive hurricanes
-
PREP ROUNDUP: Chris Lark (Castlewood) gets first head-coaching win, Trenton Adkins (Ridgeview) scores six TDs
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! **
Appalachian Property Solutions WE LOVE THE SMALL JOBS! Gutter clean outs, sheetrock repairs, painting, concrete repairs, foundations, siding, windows and door, kitchens and baths, roof repairs, flooring, cabinets, etc. We do the jobs other contractors won't do! The plus is this: WE SHOW UP!!…
Golden Rule Paint & Wallpaper Hanger Best prices in town! Free estimates! Wallpaper Removal & Hanging 276-591-7389