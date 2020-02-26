Ersel "Emalee" Hicks, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a lengthy battle with diabetes. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robbie Carty officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To plant a tree in memory of Ersel Hicks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

