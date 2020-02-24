Ersel "Emalee" Hicks, age 77, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, after a lengthy battle with diabetes. She was born on February 11, 1943, in Washington County, Va. Emalee enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening and rummage selling. She also had a very special place in her heart for animals. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsy and Lula Belle Price; siblings, Loyd and Clarence Price, Jenny Martin, Lula McGhee and Kathy Bentley; as well as several nieces and nephews. Emalee married her husband of 57 years, Jimmy Hicks on September 29, 1962, he survives her. Also surviving is her son, Ronnie Hicks and wife, Deanne; special grandson, Jordan Hicks; step grandchildren, Ryan Wesmer, Misty Wesmer and Jimmy Hernick, all of St. Charles, Mich.; brothers, Robert, Louis, Roey and Danny Price; and sister, Barbara Sandridge of Bristol. The funeral service will be held 8 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Robbie Carty officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Friday, February 28, 2020, at East Hill Cemetery. The family has chosen to make the live stream of her service available to the public. Access is available at www.oneroomstreaming.com Event ID: WeaverFH Password: TURMEW Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Welcome to the Conversation
Most Popular
-
AMBER Alert issued for missing Sullivan County 15-month old
-
Sheriff: Men involved in Washington County shooting death were dating sisters
-
Probe of Bristol Tennessee school director’s credentials underway
-
Update: Vehicle located in search for Evelyn Boswell
-
Our View: Credit for casino idea goes to big players
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest Local Offers
RESIDENTIAL HOUSE CLEANING * Weekly, Bi-Weekly, & Monthly Rates * References & Insured * Supplies & Equipment Included Theresa Reed 423-573-3057 or 423-215-8306 ** Satisfaction Guaranteed!! ** Bristol & Surrounding Areas