CASTLEWOOD, Va. Earnest L. Hicks, 92, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1927, in Russell County, Va. where he was a lifetime resident. He was a carpenter until he retired. He was a member of Moll's Creek Church where he served as Sunday School Teacher and did anything that was needed for the church. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Preachers Roger Hearl and Doug Trent officiating. Family will receive friends 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Burial will follow at the Hicks Family Cemetery on Copper Ridge in Castlewood, Va. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Hicks family.

