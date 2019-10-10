William "Bill" C. Heward Jr., 60, of Damascus, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn. He was born in Baltimore, Md., a son of the late Bill Heward Sr. and survived by his mother, Mary Heward. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Edward Heward and John Heward Sr. He had lived in Millersville, Md., for 30 years prior to moving to Damascus, Va., in 1993. He was a truck driver and enjoyed mowing the lawn. Bill was a member of the Glade Spring Church of God. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Sherry Heward; one son, Billy Heward III and his wife, Nicole, of Damascus, Va.; one daughters, Robin Taylor and her husband, Jackie, of Damascus, Va.; eight grandchildren, Billy Heward IV and his wife, Tiara, Kaylee McGovern and her husband, Nathaniel, Dakota Taylor, Brittany Heward, Chase Taylor, Parker Lewis, Laken Taylor, and Brynleigh Heward; one great-grandson, Brantley Heward; four brothers, James Heward and his wife, Lynn, Randolph Heward and his wife, Missy, Michael Heward and his wife, Janice, and Charles Heward; two sisters-in-law, Betsy Heward and Carol Marshall; his mother-in-law, Ella Whitaker; and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Garrett Funeral Home. The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, October 11, 2019, in the Riverview Chapel at Garrett Funeral Home with Pastor James Walls officiating. The committal service and interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in Damascus, Va. Pallbearers will be Billy Heward III, Billy Heward IV, Dakota Taylor, Chase Taylor, Parker Lewis, and Jackie Taylor. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.garrettfuneralhome.com. Mr. Heward and his family are in the care of Garrett Funeral Home, 203 N. Shady Ave., Damascus, VA 24236, ph.# (276) 475-3631.
