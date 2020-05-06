The Rev. Harless Alexander Hess, age 87, of Honaker, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home. Born on November 24, 1932, in Honaker, Virginia, he was a son of the late David Alexander and Minnie Ward Hess. A lifelong resident of the area, he was a disabled coal miner, having been employed by Clinchfield Coal and was a member of the UMWA. A proud veteran of the United States Army, he had served during the Korean Conflict. He was a devoted and longtime member of the Honaker Church of God. He began preaching and evangelizing in 1972 and had served as pastor at several area churches. He believed in showing oneself friendly, talking and trading with those willing to listen. He enjoyed working, serving his Lord, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Florine Snead Hess; one son, Alex Hess; four brothers, Raymond Hess, Jerry Hess, Eugene Hess, and Burton Hess; five sisters, Loetta Fields, Pallace Fields, Martha Smith, Lucille Stoots, and Katherine Cox; great-granddaughter, Kiara; and his father-in-law, Mavin Howard Compton. In his generation, he was the last surviving member of his immediate family. Survivors include his wife of fifty-five years, Pearl Nadine Compton Hess of the home; two daughters, Teresa Compton of Jonesborough, Tennessee, and Sandra Kay Dye of Honaker; two sons, Steve Hess and wife, Leanne, of Morristown, Tennessee, and Heath Dye and wife, Hailey, of Anchorage, Alaska; daughter-in-law, Anna Hess; grandchildren, Robbie, Angie, Preston, Jordan, Kayla, Brittany, Courtney, Shane, and Logan; great-grandchildren, Lucas, Cameron, Leighton Joy, Skylar, Nicolas, Kennedi, and Kamilah; mother-in-law, Zora Compton; and several nieces and nephews. In consideration of health and well-being of others and in respect of the guidelines of the CDC and the Commonwealth of Virginia services will be a private family gathering with the Rev. Larry Brooks, the Rev. Steve Hess, and the Rev. Paul Day officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jordan Ramsey, Larry Compton, Preston Ramsey, Shane Hess, Logan Hess, Robbie Compton, and Jimmy Compton. Honorary pallbearers will be Jonathan Miller and Kyle Roberts. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
