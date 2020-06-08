SWORDS CREEK, Va. The Rev. Polly Ann Hess of the Lynn Spring section of Swords Creek, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born May 14, 1946, in McDowell County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Holland Lawrence and Ocie Ellen "Baker" McClanahan. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, but most of all a Christian and devoted her life to serving the Lord. She enjoyed her time with her family and friends. She attended Lynn Springs Freewill Baptist Church and served as a Pastor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Everette, Jimmy, and Weddle McClanahan; son-in-law: Roy William White. She is survived by her husband, of 46 years Alvie Carson Hess of the home; sons, James Ray Cooper and wife, Jennifer of Thompson Valley, Michael Walker Cooper of Bellevue, Kentucky, James Carson Hess and wife, Lisa of Granite Falls, North Carolina; daughters, Leona Sue Dye and husband, Randy, Debra Ann Dye and husband, Michael of Honaker, Ellen Hess and significant other David Perkins of Swords Creek, Jennifer Ratliff and husband, Wayne all of Honaker, Virginia and Jonah Ball of Bristol, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; brother, Leslie McClanahan and wife, Seretta; sister, Linda Hicks both of Rockridge, West Virginia; sister of the heart, Sharon Testerman of Welch, West Virginia. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Dennis White, the Rev. Tommy Dye, and the Rev. Ellis Whited officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens. Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Dye, Chase Hess, Tyler White, Jeremy Dye, Nathan White, Rex Dye, and Ethan Dye. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Hess, David Perkins, Matt Walters, Austin Marsh, and Bobby Lowe. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Hess family.
