SWORDS CREEK, Va. The Rev. Polly Ann Hess of the Lynn Spring section of Swords Creek, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born May 14, 1946, in McDowell County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Holland Lawrence and Ocie Ellen "Baker" McClanahan. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, but most of all a Christian and devoted her life to serving the Lord. She enjoyed her time with her family and friends. She attended Lynn Springs Freewill Baptist Church and served as a Pastor. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with the Rev. Dennis White, the Rev. Tommy Dye, and the Rev. Ellis Whited officiating. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral and Cremation Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266 (276) 889-4444 is serving the Hess family.

To plant a tree in memory of Polly Hess as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.