Maxine Hess, age 76, of the Grissom Creek section of Council, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019, at a Richlands, Virginia hospital. Born January 24, 1943 in Buchanan County, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Lydia Margaret O'Quinn Sullivan. A lifelong resident of the area, she attended Venia Chapel. She enjoyed quilting, tending to her chickens, gardening and canning. She loved people and was a mom to the entire neighborhood, but her greatest joy was cooking for and taking care of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Brian Hess; one brother, Garland Sullivan; two sisters, Laura Woods and Faye Rasnake. Survivors include her husband of sixty years, Garfield Hess of the home; two sons, Tony Hess and wife, Doris and Tim Hess and wife, Denise both of Council, Virginia; three daughters, Phyllis Hess and fianc�, Todd Dunford of the home, Jennifer Jackson and husband, Tommy and Regina Harris and husband, Curtis both of Council, Virginia; seven grandchildren, Jessica Jackson and husband, Derrick, Sandra Cook and husband, Josh, Neil Jackson and wife, Kristen, Wendell Harris and wife, Monica, Courtney Hess and fiance, Jason Perkins, Jacob Hess and Isaac Hess; daughter-in-law, Becky Hess; sisters, Betty Austin, Rachel Arrington and Pat Fletcher; brothers, Glen Sullivan, Lee Sullivan and Willie Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Miles Jackson, Kate Jackson, Samuel Harris, Carter Harris and Sophia Cook; special pet, Cupcake; several nieces, nephews and friends also survive. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, December 27, 2019, in the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wendell Harris and the Rev. Dennis McGlothlin officiating. Interment will follow in the Fletcher Ridge Cemetery at Fletcher's Ridge, Virginia. Pallbearers will be Jacob Hess, Isaac Hess, Neil Jackson, Wendell Harris, Jason Perkins, Daniel Nuckles, James Nuckles, Carter Harris, Samuel Harris and Miles Jackson. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Earl Presley, Billy Yates, Paul Jackson, Jerry Helton and Davis McGlothlin. The family will receive friends at Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net.
Hess, Maxine
Service information
Dec 26
Visitation
Thursday, December 26, 2019
6:00PM
6:00PM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
Dec 27
Service
Friday, December 27, 2019
11:00AM
11:00AM
Honaker Funeral Home
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
4686 Redbud Highway
HONAKER, VA 24260
