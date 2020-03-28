CHILHOWIE, Va. Geneva Delcie Hess, age 73, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Francis Marion Manor. Geneva was born in West Virginia to the late Thomas and Dovie Farmer. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Pennington; late husband, Buddy Hess; daughter, Nancy Pennington; sister, Eva Shupe; and brother, Rex Farmer. She is survived by her son, Steve Pennington and wife, Melissa; sister, Bernice Hensley and husband, Lowell; special cousin, Virginia Parsons; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Blevins Cemetery in Whitetop, Va. Private visitation for the family will be held at the funeral chapel. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Chapel of Chilhowie is serving the Hess Family.
