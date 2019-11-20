Cecil B. Hess, age 81, of Nokomis, Fla., was born in Drill, Va., on November 5, 1937. He took his journey out of this world and entered Heavens Gates on Monday, October 21, 2019. Cecil was the son of the late Cleo and Lydia Whited Hess. He was a 1955 graduate of Richlands High School. He was a retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He was a manager of an auto place in New Jersey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, C.B. Hess Jr.; and one brother, Master Sargent Bobbie Gene Hess. He is survived by four sons, Nathan Hess, Michael Hess and wife, Vicki, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., Robert Hess and wife, Jenn, of Saylorsburg, Pa., and Timothy Hess and wife, Wendy, of Mount Bethel, Pa.; daughter, Alice Biza and husband, Tim, of Hedgesville, W.Va.; 13 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Claypool and husband, Harvey, of Venice, Fla., and Jan Evans and husband, Don, of Longwood, Fla.; special niece, Ann Cauffman and husband, Chip, of Debary, Fla.; two aunts, Arlene Whited Compton and Goldie Whited Hess; and an uncle, Mason Whited. Also surviving are many nieces, nephews and a host of cousins and friends. Memorial services for Cecil B. Hess will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Dr. Marc Brooks officiating. Graveside committal services will follow at the Clinch Valley Memorial Cemetery in Richlands, Virginia. Members of Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640 will conduct military graveside rites. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gethsemane Baptist Church, 2902 Clinch Street, Richlands, VA 24641, or the Casey-Shortt VFW Post #9640, 214 VFW Road, Pounding Mill, VA 24637. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.
