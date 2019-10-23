Herron, Larry Dean

Larry Dean Herron, 68, of Bristol, Tenn., beloved husband, dad, Poppy, brother, uncle and friend to many, departed this life Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center, in Bristol, Tenn., following a brief illness.
Larry was a lifelong resident of McDowell County, W.Va. He was born to Harold and Bertha Herron of Jolo, W.Va. on March 12, 1951. Larry and Sally relocated to Bristol, Tenn. in 2016. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Iaeger High School. After graduation he entered the workforce and worked for Ashland Oil early in his life before entering the coal mining industry. He began working with Virginia Crews Coal Company, in Iaeger, W.Va. in 1974 and worked there for 22 years. During that time, he made many dear friends who he loved. Larry was member of the UMWA Local District 8783 for 45 years. He was an avid antique car enthusiast and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle and restoring his car collection. He also enjoyed working in his garage and around the house.
His greatest joy came from riding Jax on the golf cart to visit the neighbors’ horse. He enjoyed spending all the time he could with those he loved. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his father and mother in law Paul and Belle Stacy, sister in laws Carmen Thornsbury, Connie Stacy, Ethel Hursey, and Christie Adkins. Those left to forever cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 48 years, Sally. They were married January 9, 1971 and from their blessed union came two beautiful children who were the joy and light of Larry’s life. Son, Larry Dwayne Herron of Bristol, Tenn. who was Larry’s musician. He was very proud of Dwaynes many talents. Daughter Sarah and husband, Jeff Johnson who Larry loved and considered his son. Not only was Sarah her daddy’s girl, but she was also his personal medical caregiver and advocate throughout his time. One very special grandson, Jax Noah Johnson who was Poppy’s best buddy, all of Bristol. Larry cherished his little dog, Lucky, who he rescued while living in W.Va. They enjoyed going to Lowes and taking rides to town. Brothers, Stanley Herron and wife, Barbara, of High Point, N.C., Robert Adkins and wife, Andrea, of Winston Salem, N.C., and Tommy Adkins and wife, Angela, of Bostwick, Fla.; and special in laws, Paul and Lucy Stacy, Mary Thornsbury, Ralph Stacy, Mike Hursey, Tom Stacy, Richard Stacy, and Tim and Lori Stacy.
Also, special cousins who were more like siblings, Judy Cooper, Shelia Craig, DeEtta Ratliff, Clarence (Jerry) Herron, and many more that he loved dearly.
Nieces and nephews, Eddie Herron, Jessica Garner and Mary Adkins, Justin Hardin, TJ Adkins, Missy Carter, Janette Mitchell, Mary Ruth Thornsbury, Ryan and Rocky Stacy, Crissy Long, Greg Stacy, TJ Stacy, Ashley White, John and Phoebe Stacy. Dear friends, Bill and Janie Mullins, Bill Price and Buddin Russell. Funeral services for Larry Herron will be conducted Friday, October 25, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Hurst-Scott Funeral Chapel in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Todd Asbury officiating. Entombment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens Mausoleum in Claypool Hill, Virginia. Pallbearers will be friends and nephews. Friends may visit Hurst Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va., Friday October 25, 2019, where visitation will begin at 12 p.m. Flowers are welcome, and in honor of Larry kind and generous spirit feel free to donate to the local animal shelter or your favorite charity. Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com.