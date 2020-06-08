William Herndon MARION, Va. William Bryan Herndon Jr., age 68, passed away on Sunday June, 7, 2020, at Francis Marion Manor in Marion, Va. after battling lung cancer. William (Bill) was born June 7th, 1952, to Betty & William Herndon Sr. of Dante, Va. He attended school in Indiana and Marion, Va. Upon graduating, Bill served in the United States Marine Corp from 1970 -1979. His life's work was in the trucking industry for 37 years. He was employed as a driver for Anderson Trucking Company. He was preceeded in death by his grandfather Scott Helbert and his grandmother Minnie Helbert. Survivors include his wife of 49 years Sandra (Gillespie) Herndon; one son, David Herndon and Charlene Scofield of Marion, Va.; one daughter, Stacy Herndon and husband, Tony Byrd of Glade Spring, Va.; 3 grandchildern, Aros Herndon of Abingdon, Va. and Stevie and Justin Byrd of Glade Spring, Va. Also survived by his brother, Bobby and sister Lisa of Castlewood., his mother-in-law, Rose Gillespie of Marion; sisters in-law, Carol Zimoski and husband, Terry of Martinsville, Beth Hamm and husband, Eddie of Marion and four nephews-Jason Gardner and wife, Juli, Brian Gardner, Jeffrey Gardner, Joshua Hawk and wife, Ashley. The family would like to thank Francis Marion Manor and Wythe Hospice of Southwest Va. for the care given to Mr. Herndon during his illness. Also, thank you to the many who have prayed for Bill & the family during this difficult time. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday June 9, 2020, at South Fork Baptist Church cemetery with Pastor Shawn Womack officiating. Military Honors will be rendered by the Francis Marion VFW Post 4667. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com. Bradley's Funeral Home is serving the Herndon family.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Explosives found near Richlands; residents asked to leave homes
-
Update: Richlands man charged with lying to investigators after explosives found
-
Bristol police monitoring rumors of protests and destruction
-
Social media post leads to Abingdon police chief’s retirement
-
PREP WRESTLING: Travis Fiser has continued winning tradition at Grundy, has found home in coalfields of Southwest Virginia
In memory
Submit An Obituary
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Email obits@bristolnews.com to submit your obituaries.
Promotions
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.