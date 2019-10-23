Herndon, Janice M.

Janice M. Herndon, 66, of Bristol, Tennessee, died on October 21, 2019, at Bristol Regional Medical Center after her battle with lung cancer.
She was born on July 28, 1953, the daughter of the late Evelyn Campbell. In addition to her mother, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W. Herndon, and brothers, Tom and Bob Campbell.
Janice is survived by her son, Don Herndon and his wife, Jade; daughter, Brittany Flanary and husband, Kelly; her grandchildren, Tessa, Josie, Caden, Madison and Avery; special nephews, Paul Guenther and family, and Chris Guenther and family; loving friends, Sandy and Perry Herring; sister, Kathy Guenther and husband, Doug; along with numerous extended family members and friends.
A heartfelt thank you goes to Dr. Tom Townsend, Dr. Amanda Stoltz, and the remaining faculty, staff, and residents of ETSU Family Physicians of Bristol. Also, special thanks to the providers, nurses, and staff with Ballad Health Cancer Center of Bristol.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m.,Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Blevins Funeral and Cremation Service, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, Va. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019, at East Hill Cemetery, Bristol, Va., with Steven Robinson officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 9:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Ballad Health Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 1069, Kingsport, TN 37662. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mrs. Herndon and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.