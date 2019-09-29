Boyd "Bud" Earl Herman, age 71, of Blountville, Tenn., passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Signature Healthcare in Elizabethton, Tenn. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, in Glenwood Cemetery with Deacon Steve Helmbrecht officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be David Holden, Erik Gregory, Shane Woodard, Gary Woodard II, Butch Rhymer, Tyler Cross; honorary pallbearers, all management and employees at Wendy's. The family will receive friends from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Akard Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church, 350 Euclid Avenue, Bristol, VA 24201 or Cross United Methodist Church, 689 Cross Community Rd, Blountville, TN 37617. Condolences and memories may be left for the family at akardfuneralhome.com Akard Funeral Home, 1912 West State St., Bristol, TN (423) 989-4800 is serving the Herman family.

Tags

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

I would like to receive the Daily Obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments