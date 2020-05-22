LEBANON, Va. Bobbielie Ann Herbert, age 37, went to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Combs Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jeff Kinder and the Rev. Clyde Gamble officiating. Burial will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 23, 2020 prior to the service. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the family online at www.combsfuneralservice.com. Combs Funeral Service, 291 Highway 71 Fincastle Road, Lebanon, VA 24266, (276) 889-4444 is serving the Herbert family.

