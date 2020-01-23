Herald, Virginia Reynolds

Mrs. Virginia Reynolds Herald, 86, passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital following a period of declining health. She was born in the mountains of Moccasin Gap in 1933 to the late Maiden Reynolds and Dora Harmon Reynolds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Herald; son, Jeffrey Dean Herald; three brothers, Willard Reynolds, Sherman (LD) Reynolds, and Henry Reynolds; and two sisters, Gladys "Polly" Gordon and Beatrice Black. Virginia moved to the Brumley Gap community over 62 years ago when she married and had many dear friends and neighbors. She relished living the country life and excelled at cooking, gardening, canning and taking care of her family and home. Her grandchildren, Corrie VanDyke, Grayson VanDyke and Tiffany Reynolds were the sparkle of her eye and delight in her world. She will be greatly missed. Virginia was a member of the Chestnut Grove Community Church where she faithfully attended for many years. In more recent years, as her health waned, she also enjoyed attending the Sunday evening services next door at Fletcher's Chapel. Virginia is survived by daughters, Tracey Reynolds-Rexrode (Mike) of Brandywine, W.Va., Becky VanDyke (Jeff) of Simpsonville, S.C.; brother, William Reynolds (Linda) of Kingsport,Tenn.; and sister, Vickie Jean Price (Paul) of Abingdon; grandchildren, Corrie VanDyke (fianc� Brian Raynor) of Charlotte, N.C., Grayson VanDyke, and Tiffany Reynolds; as well as several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the committal are asked to meet at the cemetery. Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com. The family of Virginia Reynolds Herald is in the care of Farris Funeral Service and Crematory, 427 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Herald, Virginia Reynolds
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
6:00PM
Main Street Chapel, Farris Funeral Service
427 East Main Street
Abingdon, VA 24210
Jan 26
Committal
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
19415 Lee Highway
Abingdon, VA 24210
