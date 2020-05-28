Henson, Noretta

Noretta Henson, age 71, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 6, 1949, in Bluff City, Tenn., a daughter of the late Walter Andrew and Nora Edell Miller Graybeal. She graduated in 1968 the last graduating class at Holston Valley High School. Noretta worked as a machine operator for over 35 years. She was of the Baptist faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Teddy Dewayne Henson; and brother, Daniel Jason Graybeal. Survivors include her two children, Wendy Henson and Matt Henson; grandchildren, Katie, Alexis, Seth, Lilly and Skye; great-grandchildren, Brady, Madelynn, Jeffrey, Jaxon, Bentley and Blakley; her best friend and soulmate for over 20 years, Wade Dunn; brothers, Frank Graybeal and wife, Christine, who was like a sister by love and heart, Douglas Graybeal and wife, Nadine, and James Graybeal and wife, Virby; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 29 2020, at Shipley Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Pallbearers will be Michael Woodleif, Gerald St. John, Davis Steele, Phillip Dunn, Howell Henson and Justin Murray. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

