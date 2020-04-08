Betty Ann Henson, age 84, passed away on April 7, 2020, in Blountville, Tenn. She was born in Sullivan County, Tenn., a daughter to the late Hubert and Mary E. Johnson Taylor. She was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and formerly attended Rooty Branch Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee James Henson; son, James L. Henson; daughter, Eileen Bowers; and granddaughter, Veronica Henson. Survivors include her children, Anita Lang and husband, Jack, Michael David Henson and wife, Teresa, and Karen L. Smith and husband, Wayne, 15 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild; sister, Louise Smith; and brother, Paul Johnson. Private graveside services will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020, at Florence Union Cemetery with the Rev. Gary Rowlette officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

